dpa/GNA – Tourists flying into Nepal no longer have to quarantine if they have a negative test result for Covid-19 upon arrival, officials said on Friday, with an eye on the spring climbing season.

Previously, visitors were required to undergo a week-long quarantine at their hotel and wait until the fifth day for a Covid-19 test.

“Now, they can have tests as soon as they arrive here,” said Prem Subedi, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA). He said that those who test negative for the virus can continue their trips; otherwise – if they test positive – they have to remain at their hotel until recovery.

Before flying to Nepal, visitors are still required to show proof of negative results in a coronavirus test conducted within 72 hours before boarding the flight, or proof that they have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

The new rules seek to attract more visitors during the spring season, especially trekkers and climbers going to some of the world’s highest peaks including Mount Everest.