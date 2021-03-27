dpa/GNA – Tourists flying into Nepal no longer have to quarantine if they have a negative test result for Covid-19 upon arrival, officials said on Friday, with an eye on the spring climbing season.
Previously, visitors were required to undergo a week-long quarantine at their hotel and wait until the fifth day for a Covid-19 test.
“Now, they can have tests as soon as they arrive here,” said Prem Subedi, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA). He said that those who test negative for the virus can continue their trips; otherwise – if they test positive – they have to remain at their hotel until recovery.
Before flying to Nepal, visitors are still required to show proof of negative results in a coronavirus test conducted within 72 hours before boarding the flight, or proof that they have received a Covid-19 vaccine.
The new rules seek to attract more visitors during the spring season, especially trekkers and climbers going to some of the world’s highest peaks including Mount Everest.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505