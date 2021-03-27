FILED - Khim Lal Gautam (left) looks up the path on the ascent to Mount Everest in 2019. A team of climbers belonging to Bahrain's Royal Guard have arrived in Nepal for the spring expedition of Mount Everest, authorities said on Tuesday, the first arrivals since 2019. Photo: Tshiring Jangbu Sherp/privat/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only in connection with the latest coverage and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full
FILED - Khim Lal Gautam (left) looks up the path on the ascent to Mount Everest in 2019. A team of climbers belonging to Bahrain's Royal Guard have arrived in Nepal for the spring expedition of Mount Everest, authorities said on Tuesday, the first arrivals since 2019. Photo: Tshiring Jangbu Sherp/privat/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only in connection with the latest coverage and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full

dpa/GNA – Tourists flying into Nepal no longer have to quarantine if they have a negative test result for Covid-19 upon arrival, officials said on Friday, with an eye on the spring climbing season.

Previously, visitors were required to undergo a week-long quarantine at their hotel and wait until the fifth day for a Covid-19 test.

“Now, they can have tests as soon as they arrive here,” said Prem Subedi, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA). He said that those who test negative for the virus can continue their trips; otherwise – if they test positive – they have to remain at their hotel until recovery.

Before flying to Nepal, visitors are still required to show proof of negative results in a coronavirus test conducted within 72 hours before boarding the flight, or proof that they have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

The new rules seek to attract more visitors during the spring season, especially trekkers and climbers going to some of the world’s highest peaks including Mount Everest.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.