Netflix Announces Second Russian Series

US streaming service Netflix announced on Wednesday that it is working on its second Russian series which will feature Alexander Petrov, a prominent Russian actor, in a leading role.

The first-ever Russian series set by Netflix was Anna K, an adaptation of the classic novel Anna Karenina by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy.

“The [new] series follows the story of a celebrity who finds himself in the center of tragic events that destroy his personality, and about his desperate struggle to become himself again,” the company said in a statement.

Russian director Eduard Oganesyan is the series’s showrunner, as well as a screenwriter along with Alexey Kamynin and Marsel Shaikhattarov. The production team include Fedor Bondarchuk, another popular Russian actor and director, among others.

The title for the new drama series has not been disclosed yet. More details about the series are to be revealed, according to the statement. Work has already started on the filming, Netflix told Sputnik.