Netherlands’ organisation upgrade Nsoatre Health Centre

A Netherlands charity organisation, Kinderhulp, is investing GHC1 million to equip and upgrade the Nsoatre Health Centre in the Sunyani West Municipality to a hospital status.

The organisation, through its local partners Heart for Children Foundation Ghana, an Nsoatre-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), has adopted and is implementing a four-year development plan (2021-2024) to improve infrastructure at the facility.

Currently, Kinderhulp is constructing a standard maternity block, consulting and washrooms, pavements, walkways and a fence wall to improve the work environment and productivity at the facility.

In line with the development plan, the organisation has presented modern medical equipment and devices to the health centre to help improve quality healthcare delivery at Nsoatre and its adjoining communities.

They comprised ultrasound machines, electric operating beds, cardiac monitoring machine, electric autoclave machine, UPS stabilizer, pulse oximeters, suturing set, ECG machine, suctioning machine and dressing instruments.

Other items included 50 nasal cannulas, BP apparatus and forceps on standard vital sign monitors, delivery sets, wheelchairs, electronic hospital beds, two laptop computers and accessories and furniture.

Mr Johan Hommink, the Project Officer, Kinderhulp Ghana, who made the presentation at the Centre appealed to the authorities to take proper care of the items.

He said Kinderhulp was prepared to assist the facility with relevant medical devices and office equipment to improve healthcare delivery and enhance the health status of the people.

Mr. Hommink said his outfit cherished its relationship with the health centre and expressed the hope that the friendship would be strengthened in the coming years.

Dr. Prince Agyemang, the Medical Director at the Nsoatre Health Centre, thanked the donors for the support, saying the items would greatly improve efficiency and output.

Mr Solomon Boateng, the Director of the Heart for Children Foundation Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that its collaboration with the Netherlands organisation started in 1998.

He said they had since implemented several projects, including six Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds in the Sunyani West Municipality.

He said the Foundation operated an orphanage and children home at Nsoatre with 17 inmates, as well as supporting and fending for 15 handicapped children.

It has also constructed four mechanised boreholes to provide potable drinking water at Tawiakrom, Asantuakrom, Kamfoyewoha and Hurutra communities in the Municipality.

In addition, Mr. Boateng said the Foundation was building a 100-seater capacity ICT laboratory for the Nsoatre Presbyterian Cluster of Schools, a Kindergarten block for the Nsoatre Community Primary and renovation of the Nsoatre Urban Council Junior High School.