The Ga Mashie ended one all as Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak shared the spoils in a high-octane match-day 28 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Emmanuel Nettey opened the scoring for Hearts with 25-yard screamer in the 50th minute but Maxwell Abbey restored parity for the ‘Dade Boys’ with a sublime header.

The game started on a feisty note with tackles flying in from all over the field with over 30,000 fans cheering the players.

The first chance of the game fell for Kwadwo Obeng Junior whose header on the 10th-minute mark narrowly missed the goal post after a delightful cross from Raddy Ovouka.

The pressure from Hearts was relentless with Great Olympics being kept on the back foot.

Obeng Junior came close once again with a ferocious header in the 20th minute but was calmly collected by Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

The controversy of the first half came in the 23rd minute when Isaac Mensah’s long-range drive struck beneath the crossbar with Referee Rustin Gameli waving play on as the Hearts players complained about the ball crossing the goal line.

Hearts had numerous opportunities to open the scoring and Obeng Junior came close once again with a header which narrowly went wide.

The only chance for Great Olympics fell for Maxwell Abbey in the 40th minute who couldn’t keep his composure as his drive went off target.

The first half ended scoreless.

Great Olympics started the second half a more rejuvenated as they pressed for the opener.

Emmanuel Nettey scored the opener for Hearts in the 50th with a well-struck shot from 25 yards which sent the teaming supporters chanting.

Isaac Mensah should have made it two for Hearts in the 54th minute but he shockingly missed from close range.

Maxwell Abbey restored parity in the 71st minute with a ferocious header from close range.

Substitute goalkeeper Stephen Kweku who replaced injured Benjamin Asare produced arguably the best save of the season to deny Daniel Afriyie.

Mohammed Alhassan had a glorious opportunity to put Hearts in the lead but his effort from close range skewed wide.

Mudasiru Manaf had the chance to win the game for Great Olympics in the second-half added time but the striker couldn’t maintain his composure as he struck wide.

Both sides settled for a point each.

