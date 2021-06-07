Roads are key in the delivery of goods and services from one geographical area to the other.

As such, the need for road signs to safeguard lives of motorists, passengers, street children, aged, blind and the insane is crucial. Deer Crossing Signs, Keep Right Signs, Men at Work Signs, No Bicycle Signs, No U-Turn Signs, Pedestrian Crossing Signs, Speed Limit Signs, Stop Signs among others must be understood by every licensed motorists. Is this the case in Ghana?

Traffic lights are also mounted at intersections to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and other road users. It is done in order to protect lives and properties in the short and long terms.

This brings me to a worrying situation confronting motorists who ply the Nungua – Barrier stretch of road. That intersection has no traffic light. Many vehicles had crashed into others over the years.

The worrying part is that, there are times when police who are not far from the spot wouldn’t be at post to ensure that motorists strictly adhere to the laid down traffic rules and regulations, . During rush hours, where there is no police presence, motorists and passengers enjoy a field day.

The survival of the fittest way of crossing and driving happens. Every driver or biker becomes reckless and vulnerable. Often times, some of them engage in brawl owing to careless driving or riding on the part of their colleagues.

This has gone on for long and authorities sit unconcerned. I’m of the conviction that, if authorities do not as a matter of urgency mount traffic lights there, a serious mayhem might befall this nation. Residents and motorists at Nungua, Ashaiman, Tema and its environs lives matter.

Let’s work assiduously in putting an end to the unnecessary traffic jam at Nungua -Barrier. This, I believe will go a long way to prevent any likely accidents in the coming days.

Writer: Stephen Bernard Donkor

Email:[email protected]