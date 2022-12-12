New commandant of KAIPTC pledges open door policy

Major General Richard Addo Gyane, the new commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, has pledged to operate a transparent policy to position the centre as the preferred centre of excellence in the sub-region.

He pledged to count on the experience, guidance, and ideas of stakeholders to ensure smooth and successful leadership in the Centre.

Speaking at a ceremony in Accra, Maj. Gen. Gyane said the centre had over the years achieved its success because of the financial support it received from its partners.

The importance of the event was for the Centre to get to know its key stakeholders better and thank them for their support, partnership, and commitment over the years.

“We recognised that if you are to stay relevant in the wake of increasing completion, it is critical to engage with our stakeholders and the need to be responsive to their needs,” he said.

He commended development partners, especially for supporting the implementation of the centre’s strategic plans.

Maj. Gen. Gyane appreciated the role of the media in the reportage of its events in enhancing the Centre’s visibility.

He said, “My tenure begins at a time when the Centre is preparing for its next strategic phase. The process will draw on the lessons drawn from the evaluation of the implementation of the strategy.”

On November 11, 2022, Maj. Gen. Gyane assumed office as the Commandant of the Centre.

He took over from Major General Francis Ofori, who served from 2019 to 2022.

Maj. Gen. Gyane completed his junior and senior command and staff courses at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College. He holds certificates in equipment support from the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Corps of the British Army, operational logistics support from the UN Institute for Training and Research, and an international peace support operations course from the Centre.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and an International Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

He holds a Master of Arts degree in international affairs and an executive master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Ghana, and a post-graduate certificate in contemporary management from the Nobel International Business School.

He also holds a Master of Applied Business Research and a Doctor of Business Administration degree from the Swiss Business School. He is a member of the Ghana Institute of Engineers.

The General has wide and varied peacekeeping experiences. He has served four duty tours with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, two duty tours with the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and a duty tour each with the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) Force in Sierra Leone and the United Nations Mission in Serra Leone.