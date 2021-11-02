New MCE pledges to make Tema shine again

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has pledged to make Tema shine again.

“If the Regional Minister has launched a campaign of ‘make Greater Accra work’ in line with the President’s vision, then ‘Make Tema shine again’ agenda is the campaign I would be championing”.

Mr Ashitey took office after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated him to the position, and he received 97 per cent votes as confirmation from Assembly Members.

The New TMA MCE presenting his maiden situational address at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly’s ordinary assembly meeting, pledged that ‘Make Tema shine again’ campaign would “be war on the indiscipline to the Assembly’s by-laws on sanitation.

“War on unauthorized traders along the streets and pavements, unauthorized structures, dwindling performance of candidates in education, among others”.

He indicated that the campaign would also provide platforms and avenues for businesses to thrive, build coalitions which would be aimed at improving the living conditions of the people and residents of Tema.

The MCE said it would be a collaborative effort of all Assembly Members, decentralized and non-decentralized departments, and parastatal organizations, corporate organizations, the Traditional Council, civil society organizations, and development partners among others.

Touching on the implementation of the Regional Minister’s ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’, he stressed that his administration intended to rigidly enforce the provisions of the bye-laws for Tema to attract more visitors.

He added however that before the enforcement, the Assembly would embark on serious community sensitization and engagements to ensure that all obstacles towards its total success would be addressed.

“I expect Assembly Members to spearhead this in their various Electoral Areas, I will also engage market queens, GPRTU leaders, the Tema traditional Council and corporate bodies in the metropolis towards achieving this goal.”

According to the MCE as part of the mandate of the TMA to manage waste and ensure environmental hygiene in the metropolis, the Assembly has organized 1,156 health promotion sessions on communicable and non-communicable diseases this year.

Mr Ashitey said the Assembly also undertook disinfestation activities at the various public places such as dump sites, drains and markets to do away with rodents, cockroaches, mosquitos and other infection causing agents.

He added that during the period, medical examination and certification of 3,053 food handlers and vendors were undertaken in the metropolis.