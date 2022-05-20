New Standard Based Curriculum To Be Ready In September – MoE

The Ministry of Education says textbooks for the new Standard Based Curriculum will be available for schools in 120 days.

“With the completion of all procurement processes by the Public Procurement Authority, publishers are expected to supply textbooks within 120days,” Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Education, told the Ghana News Agency.

According to Mr Kwarteng, comprehensive Quality Assurance Review contracts had been signed and publishers had 120 days to complete their mandate from the day of signing.

He said more than 150,000 teacher resource packs had been distributed to teachers across the length and breadth of the country to enhance teaching and learning activities in order to improve learning outcomes.

Mr Kwarteng said the Ministry was committed to the provision of quality education, and that the timely provision of quality textbooks was a priority.

He admonished the public to disregard false publications making rounds that the Government was unable to provide schools with textbooks for the new curriculum until 2024.

“The Ministry encourages the public to disregard such false publications, which are merely motivated by the mischief of some individuals and media organisations,” he said.

In 2019, the Ghana Education Service introduced the Standard Based Curriculum at the primary school level – from kindergarten to primary six.

The new curriculum is to replace the objective-based curriculum.

It addresses challenges with the previous curriculum and ensures that the content meets international standards.