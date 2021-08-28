Newly elected executive of ICU urged to manage diversity of opinions

Reverend Solomon Stephen Ashalley Kotei, the outgone General Secretary of Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) has charged the newly elected executive of the Union to manage diversity of opinions to succeed under their administration.

“It is my prayer that the new leadership will work as a team, where everybody understands the policies and decisions of the Union for greater success,” he said.

Rev Kotei gave the advice at the election of the national officers of the Union at the end of a two-day 11th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference in Accra.

The conference was on the theme: “The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and Labour: The Role of Social Partners”.

The Outgone General Secretary urged the new executive to stand firm and be united to advance the mandates of the Union in an effective and efficient manner.

He urged them to be conversant with what was happening to other Unions both in Ghana and International, to learn from best practices.

Rev Kotei urged the Union bodies to be well organised to fight the cause of their members.

He said under his tenure, the Union among others expanded the heterogeneity stands of the Union, urging the new ones to build upon when they had started for the development of the Union.

Mr Morgan Ayawine, the newly elected General Secretary, thanked the delegates for entrusting their aspirations into his hands as the ninth General Secretary of the Union by popular acclamation.

He said the new leadership would dedicate themselves to steer the affairs of the Union and do things right to the best of their ability.

“I have the conviction that with the support of the National Executive Council, staff and members of the Union, we will deliver on our mandate entrusted to us”.

He said the executive shall adopt the principle of ‘action speaks louder than words’ as it was poised to ensure a quick turnaround of the Union.

Mr Ayawine said the executive would follow the tried and tested pathway that had been charted by his predecessors to inform the strategic decisions and policies in the union building efforts, and quality services to members to fulfil its mission and vision.

“We will collaborate with our social partners to attain the ultimate aim of increased production and productivity at the workplace for mutual benefit, and as well contribute to the socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

He urged field officers to rededicate themselves to organize more members and render quality service to them with speed and alacrity.

To achieve this, he said the fundamental trade union rights of workers must be respected and upheld in accordance with the laws of the country, to deepen the industrial peace and harmony at workplace.

He urged them to observe the COVID-19 health protocols to stay safe and healthy, to contribute to productivity at workplace.

Alhaji Nuhu- Deen Alhassan, the elected National Chairman of the Union, commended members for exhibiting high sense of maturity during the election, and stated that the ultimate winner was the ICU.

He thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work hard for the success of the Union.

The other elected members are Mr Paul Kofi Charway, National Vice Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Baah Banimah, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Ananga, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Administration, Mr Charles Kojo Yeboah, National First Trustees and Ms Jemima Senaye-Bentum, National Second Trustees.