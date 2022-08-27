NGO launches activities for 20th anniversary

Adanu, a non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) focused on community development in the Volta Region, has launched activities to mark its 20 years of existence.

Adanu began as an individual initiative for the empowerment of rural and deprived communities and has supported several social interventions including education, economic empowerment, and sanitation.

Mr Richard Yinkah, its Founder and Executive Director, at the media launch in Ho on Friday, said the celebration would enable a relook at the past decades, recognise its stakeholders, and strengthen bonds for the years ahead.

A fundraising dinner would be held on October 29, 2022 to climax the celebrations.

The Executive Director said the NGO would commission a new office space to mark the milestone and host a football event between schools in Adaklu.

The organisation had worked in several districts in the Volta Region including the Tongu, Dayi, Ho and Afadzato districts, and commended the broad range of stakeholders who shared the task.

These include the district assemblies, the Education Service, Social Welfare Department, Parliamentarians, media, and foreign partners such as Global Hope Alliance, Globeaware, Care for Others, the NYU Stern School of Business, and the Ryerson University’s School of Media.

The rest are the Michigan State University, Apply By College in Canada, Washington University, the Penn State University, and the Ghana Health Service.

This year also marks the fifth anniversary of Adanu Radio, the NGO’s community development media outlet, through which it seeks to nurture positive attitudes towards community self-help.

“Our approach over the years gives communities a firm stake in major decisions that affect their lives, ownership, and leadership in project implementation,” Mr Yinkah said.

“While this brings about infrastructure and programmes that are sustainable for the long term, it also sparks passion and ambition in community members to initiate other development projects for themselves.”

He pledged the organization’s commitment to continue working closely with its donors, volunteers and government to ensure greater success.

Myper Buckner, Director of Operations, said the NGO had introduced and championed a model of community service that got constituents actively involved.

He, however, mentioned challenges including funds, which had hampered their efforts, and appealed to individuals and the government for assistance.

Togbega Ayim Adzokoto, Paramount Chief of Takla Traditional Area, said Adanu had done a lot in communities across the Region and that government owed appreciation to NGOs for supporting development and should support their efforts.