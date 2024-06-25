NGO Organizes Capacity-Building For WSMTS

Water and Sanitation Management Teams in the Nandom Municipality and Lambussie Districts recently participated in a capacity-building workshop. This training was a crucial step towards addressing the pressing issues of water supply and sanitation in these communities.

The program, organized by SNV-Ghana in collaboration with Savannah Alliance Ghana, aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of the Water and Sanitation Management Teams. The training focused on ensuring the sustainable management of water resources and the implementation of effective sanitation practices.

By empowering local stakeholders through targeted education and practical training, this initiative aims to improve health outcomes, promote environmental sustainability, and build community resilience.

The training brought together a total of 91 participants. 47 participants came from Nandom, and 44 participants came from Lambussie. This demonstrates a strong commitment to improving water and sanitation management at the grassroots level.

The comprehensive training covered essential areas, including Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) practices, which are critical for promoting public health. Additionally, the training focused on enhancing leadership and group dynamics to ensure cohesive and effective team functioning.

Participants were also introduced to meticulous record-keeping, the development of robust business plans, and strategies for sustaining Water and Sanitation Management Teams (WSMTs).

The training forms part of the Healthy Future for All (HF4A) Project been implemented by SNV-Ghana and Savannah Alliance Ghana. The capacity-building training represents a significant step in addressing the urgent water and sanitation challenges in the Nandom Municipality and Lambussie Districts.

This initiative sets the stage for sustainable community development and improved public health outcomes. The commendable efforts of SNV Ghana and Savannah Alliance Ghana in organizing and implementing this training program deserve recognition.

Their dedication to promoting resilient and well-managed water and sanitation systems underscores their commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the communities they serve, setting a commendable example for similar initiatives in the region and beyond.