Mahama’s Aid Fires At Ben Ephson, NPP Media Cabal

Ben Ephson and his tabloid news leaflet see no wrong, hear no wrong, and speak no wrong regarding the failed and corrupt Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government.

Let me remind him and his colleague NPP editors that, unlike Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, President Mahama is incorruptible!

Despite the relentless and unfounded accusations the NPP has thrown at him, President Mahama has consistently emerged untarnished, a testament to his unwavering integrity.

The recent NPP syndicated story, deviously using Mahama’s name as a distraction, is just another ploy to divert attention from the alarming state capture that is unfolding under this administration.

The looting of state lands and properties has reached unprecedented levels and has been a topic of discussion in the past few weeks. This syndicated story is, therefore, just another diversion to distract the public’s attention.

No amount of loose and imagined associations from Ben Ephson and his NPP friends can overturn this immutable fact that Mahama stands vindicated from all their mudslinging.

Rest assured, Mr. Mahama will reclaim the presidency to revitalise Ghana’s economy and hold corrupt NPP officials accountable.

SIGNED:

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Spokesperson

Tuesday, June 25, 2024.