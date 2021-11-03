NIA opens Regional, District offices today

The National Identification Authority (NIA), says effective Wednesday, November 3, 2021, it will commence the operationalisation of its 16 Regional and 275 District offices across the country.

A statement signed by Mr Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, Acting Head, Corporate Affairs, said from November 3 to November 5, 2021, the Authority would carry out a setting up, public sensitization and engagement with community leaders on the impending operations of the Regional and District offices.

It said that would also enable newly-appointed officers to familiarise themselves with their various communities and undertake other preparatory activities.

The statement said the Regional and District offices of the NIA would operate within the usual business hours from 0800 hours to 1700 hours, Monday to Friday.

It said the Premium Registration Centre at the NIA Head Office would also be opened for business on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The statement said from November 8 to November 16, 2021 (except weekends), there would be issuance of Ghana Cards to Ghanaians who registered during the mass registration but could not receive their cards.

The statement said from November 17, 2021 onwards, there would be registration and issuance of Ghana Cards to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above.

From November 29, 2021 onwards, there would be replacement of lost, stolen, and damaged Ghana Cards, it said.

The statement said from November 29, 2021 onwards, the Authority would carry out an updating of personal information of applicants in the National Identity Register (NIR).

It said the NIA would announce in due course the timelines for the registration of Ghanaians under 15 years.

The statement called for the cooperation and support of all.