The Nigerian government has announced a special salary scale for teachers while also increasing the years of service from 35 years to 40 years in a bid to motivate teachers.

During a ceremony marking the World Teachers Day on Monday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced this gift to teachers across the country in a speech presented by the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu.

Buhari said the move is in recognition of the roles of teachers in nation-building and to encourage them in delivering better service.

The new approvals include a special salary scale for teachers in basic and secondary schools, automatic employment for graduates from universities and colleges of education, building of low-cost housing for teachers in rural areas, increasing service for teachers from 35 years to 40 years and among others.

The future of this country will be a function of quality education delivered to our children today and this depends on the quality of our teachers and the quality of our teachers depend on the motivation and their motivation depends on how happy they are doing what they are doing,” Buhari said.

On the same occasion, Minister of State for Education Chukuemeka Nwajuiba identified the teaching profession as the greatest profession in the world which must be accorded adequate recognition and respect.

He said having a day to celebrate the teacher is just but a token gesture of recognition to the sacrificial contribution of teachers.

Mike Ene, the general secretary of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, told media in Lagos that all teachers would be very happy with the announcement by the president, as they have been hard hit since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out after the shutdown of schools.

John Dare, a secondary school teacher in Lagos, commended in an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday the president’s gesture, adding that teachers in the nation’s primary and post-primary schools identify with the giant strides of the Buhari administration.

“We hope this will be implemented as soon as possible at the federal level to guide state governments to adopt it before members start calling for a strike,” he added. Enditem