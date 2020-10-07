The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lifted sanctions on Mali following the installation of a civilian-led transitional government, according to a communique received here on Tuesday.

The communique acknowledged the steps taken towards a return to democracy in Mali, including the appointment of a civilian-transitional president and a prime minister, as demanded by the sub-regional group, after the military mutiny in August.

“Taking into consideration these important decisions for the normalization of constitutional order in Mali, ECOWAS has decided to lift the sanctions,” the communique signed by ECOWAS Chairman and Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The sub-regional body added that the decision was also in view of the need to support the transitional process in the Sahelian country, urging bilateral and multilateral support for the politically unstable country.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Mali after the National Committee for the Salvation of the People military junta overthrew the constitutionally-elected government led by Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in the middle of August, calling for a return to constitutional rule.