Nigeria extends dominance in Group D

The Super Eagles of Nigeria extended their impressive record at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 3-1 victory over Sudan.

Nigeria has now advanced to the last 16 with a clean record having won all two matches in the group.

Chukwueze Simon flipped the opener deep inside the 18-yard-box in about three minutes of play from a Moses Simon assist.

Nigeria’s scored the second goal in a comical fashion when Awoniyi scored from a Kelechi Iheanacho free-kick went through several legs and passed under the arm of goalkeeper

Moses raced into the box and smashed a low shot to score his first goal in the tournament which was Nigeria’s third in the game.

The Sudanese had a sigh of relief when the referee after due consultation with VAR gave a penalty for a rough handle on Mustafa Mohammed’s shirt by Ola Aina.

It was converted by Walieldin Khidir as he sent goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in the wrong direction to give his side a faint hope.

Nigeria was in full control despite the goal, perhaps that was a consolation goal with no intention to initiate a comeback.

Nigeria is now on top of group D with six maximum points ahead of their final group match against Guinea-Bissau.