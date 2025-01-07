Nigeria Reaffirms Support for Ghana as President Tinubu Pledges Strong Partnership with Mahama’s Government

During the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s steadfast commitment to supporting Ghana in its governance and development, highlighting the close friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

As the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Tinubu stressed the importance of unity within the region and expressed confidence in Mahama’s leadership for the country’s continued progress.

Describing President Mahama as a “dear brother,” Tinubu offered Nigeria’s unwavering support throughout Mahama’s second term, emphasizing the strong bond between the two leaders. “My dear brother, I’m here to work with you. You know you can count on Nigeria’s support at any given time you call on me,” Tinubu remarked. He continued, “We are your brothers and sisters; we shall always be there for you. May your administration bring success and progress for you, the Ghanaian people, and the entire region.”

President Tinubu also conveyed his belief in Mahama’s leadership, which he feels will bring about positive change, not only for Ghana but for the entire West African region. He expressed optimism that under Mahama’s leadership, Ghana and Nigeria would continue to strengthen their relationship, paving the way for shared prosperity. “I am confident that the new government, under the leadership of President John Mahama, will work with Nigeria to strengthen this powerful bond, leading to greater shared progress and prosperity for the people of our two nations,” he said.

Additionally, Tinubu urged both Ghana and Nigeria to focus on addressing critical challenges such as poverty, youth unemployment, and regional instability, which continue to hinder development in West Africa. “With laser focus, we can tackle our people’s most pressing problems of poverty, youth unemployment, instability, insurgency, and many other problems hampering our desired progress,” Tinubu emphasized.

The Nigerian President concluded his remarks by expressing his vision for a more prosperous and united West Africa, praising Ghana’s democratic achievements and encouraging closer collaboration between the two nations. His comments underscored the shared commitment to regional integration and the ongoing pursuit of solutions to the challenges that face West Africa today.