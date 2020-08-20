A Nigerian magistrate court on Thursday set free two of the three suspected killers of the country’s first female fighter helicopter Tolulope Arotile.

The first suspect Nehemiah Adejor, who drove the car that killed the Air Force officer, is to be charged for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy in the State High Court, but not to be punished with death.

When the case came up at the northern Kaduna Magistrate Court 1 on Thursday, the prosecution Counsel Martins Leo prayed the court to discharge the second and third suspects as their investigation did not find them wanting.

Mohammed Jalige, a state police spokesperson, told Xinhua that based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution, the first suspect, Nehemiah Adejor will be arraigned at the State High Court for culpable homicide not punishable with death on Sept. 3.

The Nigeria Air Force officer Arotile was knocked down and killed by a vehicle driven by Nehemiah Adejor on July 14. The second and third suspects, Folorunsho Igbekele Faith and Gbayegun Deji were passengers in the vehicle.