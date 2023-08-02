Nigerian labour unions stage massive protests over economic crisis

by Olatunji Saliu

Defying all entreaties by the country’s leadership, labor unions in Nigeria on Wednesday took to the streets across the nation to express their dissatisfaction with recent economic policies implemented by the government.

Workers from various sectors marched together in solidarity, demanding robust welfare packages in response to the hardships faced by the people due to the removal of the long-existing subsidies on petrol, which resulted in rising inflation and a high cost of living. The demands of the labor unions also include the government’s reversal of increases in school fees across the country’s higher institutions, as well as taxes and utility tariffs.

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC), and Festus Osifo, the president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), led the protest in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. Mass protests have also been reportedly held in other parts of the country, including Lagos, the economic hub.

Ahead of the protests, Ajaero told reporters in Abuja on Tuesday that the organized labor had no plan to back-pedal on their demands as several meetings with government representatives on the matter ended in stalemate.

“We have no reason to call off the planned protests … I can tell you that the mobilization is very high,” the labor leader said.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu called for calm and unity in response to the implementation of policies aimed at stabilizing the country’s economy.

Tinubu acknowledged the difficulties that the citizens were facing due to the government’s economic reforms but emphasized the necessity of the measures to steer the most populous African country toward sustainable growth.

“Our economy is going through a tough patch, and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it. Households and businesses struggle. Things seem anxious and uncertain,” the Nigerian president said. “I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help, not hurt the people and nation that I love so dearly.”

In response to the challenges, the Nigerian government recently launched a set of ambitious economic reforms designed to slow down inflation, unify foreign exchange rates to tackle the fluctuation of the national currency against major international currencies, remove the long-existing subsidies on fuel, tackle fiscal deficits, and improve revenue generation.

The measures by the government also include reforms in taxation, investment incentives to stimulate domestic industries and attract foreign direct investment, and revitalizing the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, which have the potential to create jobs and promote sustainable economic growth.

The removal of fuel subsidies has been a major point of contention. While the government argues that the move was necessary to stabilize the economy and attract much-needed investments, labor unions argue that it places an unbearable burden on the already struggling populace, leading to skyrocketing fuel prices and increasing transportation costs.

Many workers claim that they are finding it increasingly difficult to meet their basic needs and support their families. Organized labor has insisted that the government’s offers do not adequately address the economic challenges faced by the citizens.

Osifo described the government’s palliatives as “grossly insufficient and inadequate,” saying the labor unions had already made more demands which include the adoption of a minimum wage or wage awards to match the economic realities of post-petrol subsidy.

The nationwide protests have witnessed a high turnout, with workers from different sectors uniting to amplify their voices. Major cities have experienced significant disruptions as workers march through the streets, chanting slogans demanding “a fairer and more just economic system.”

In response to the protests, the government has promised to engage in further dialogue with the labor unions to find a resolution. However, union leaders have stated that they are committed to continuing the protests until concrete and satisfactory solutions are provided.