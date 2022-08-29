Nigerian minister hails performance of ICT sector in economy

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Patanmi hailed on Saturday the strong growth of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector as the sector recorded an unprecedented share in the economy in the second quarter of 2022.

According to the latest data by Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics(NBS), the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.54 percent year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2022, while a growth rate of 6.55 percent was witnessed in the ICT sector in the same period.

The ICT sector has continued its trend of playing a key part in Nigeria’s economy, with the sector accounting for 18.44 percent of GDP in the second quarter of 2022, its highest share ever recorded in the economy, said Patanmi in a statement on Saturday.

He said the unprecedented contribution of the sector to the GDP was a result of the commitment of the current administration to the development of the digital economy.

“The NBS report had shown how critical the ICT sector was to the growth of the country’s digital economy and, by extension, the general economy,” the minister said.

He called on local companies to take advantage of the government’s new focus on the digital economy to enable and improve their business through the use of ICT. Enditem