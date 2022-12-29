Nigerian police repel armed attack in southern Nigeria

Nigerian police on Wednesday repulsed an armed attack on a police station in Nigeria’s southern state of Anambra, a police spokesperson said.

Police operatives engaged a group of gunmen who attacked in the early hours of Wednesday a police station in the Ihiala local government area of the state, said Tochukwu Ikenga, a spokesman for the police in Anambra, in a statement.

“The gunmen escaped the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives, although no casualties were recorded,” Ikenga said, adding the explosives the gunmen threw inside the police station had ignited a fire that affected the building.

The spokesman said the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing attackers. Enditem