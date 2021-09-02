Nigerian president makes minor cabinet reshuffle

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday fired two ministers in a minor cabinet reshuffle, saying the process was “essential to reinvigorate his cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements”.

Buhari made the cabinet reshuffle during a weekly Federal Executive Council which he presided over at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, announcing that he has relieved the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Sabo Nanono and the Minister of Power Sale Mamman of their appointments.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina told reporters after the meeting that the president has immediately announced the redeployment of Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of State for Works and Housing, to the Ministry of Power.

“The president said the changes were sequel to the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats,” Adesina said, adding these significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians. Enditem