Nigerian security forces kill 6 gunmen in central state

Nigerian security forces killed 6 gunmen in an encounter in central Nigeria’s Plateau state on Monday, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Ubah Ogaba, the police spokesperson in Plateau, said in a statement on Tuesday the police received on Monday afternoon information about the activity of a notorious gunmen group at Kwoi village of the Mangu local government area of the state.

A security team comprising personnel from the police, the military and a local vigilante group were mobilized and swiftly moved to the area, said Ogaba.

“On sighting the team, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel, but due to the tactical operational capability and superior firepower of the operatives, six of the hoodlums were neutralized while others fled with bullet wounds,” the police spokesperson said.

A policeman and a vigilante group member lost their lives during the gun battle with the gunmen, said Ogaba.

The police have intensified efforts to arrest the fleeing gunmen.

Nigeria has witnessed a series of attacks by armed groups in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings.