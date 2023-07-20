Nigerian troops intercept smuggled medical substances

Nigerian troops have intercepted a truckload of smuggled medical substances suspected to be made from Indian hemp in southwest Nigeria’s Ogun state, the army said Wednesday.

The consignment belonged to a suspected international drug smuggling syndicate, according to Onyema Nwachukwu, a spokesperson for the Nigerian army.

The troops acted on a tipoff Tuesday and conducted stop-and-search operations on Ajilete road in the Yewa South local government area of Ogun when the truck was intercepted with 397 wraps of the substances on board, said Nwachukwu, adding the illicit substances were being transported from Ghana through the Republic of Benin.

He said two suspects were apprehended in connection with the seizure and were assisting in ongoing investigations. Enditem