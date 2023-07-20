One civilian killed in Boko Haram raid in Cameroon

At least one civilian was killed Wednesday by Boko Haram, an Islamist militant organization based in northeastern Nigeria, according to security and local sources.

Militants of the terror group ambushed and attacked motorcycles along the Kolofata-Amchide road by 10 a.m., local time, killing a middle-aged man, according to a security source who asked not to be named.

Local media reported that three motorcycles were seized in the attack as passengers managed to escape.

Kolofata is notorious for Boko Haram raids on civilian communities despite the reinforcement of security forces.

Boko Haram has been operating in Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014. Enditem