Scores of Boko Haram terrorists have been killed in airstrikes in the Sambisa forest in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno, said a military spokesman on Monday.

John Enenche, the coordinator in charge of defense media operations, said in a statement reaching Xinhua that the feat was achieved through multiple airstrikes executed on Saturday at two locations in the vicinity of the forest that were being used by the terrorists as logistics bases as well as staging areas to launch attacks.

Several Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets attacked targeted spots, killing “scores of the Boko Haram fighters and destroying their many structures,”he said, without revealing the exact number of deaths.

The military spokesperson said the armed force would continue to attack the rest of the terrorists in northeastern Nigeria.

The northeast region has been destabilized for over a decade by Boko Haram, which most notoriously kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls in 2014.

Boko Haram is known for its agenda to maintain a virtual caliphate in the most populous African country.