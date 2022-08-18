Nigerian troops rescue six kidnapped people in northern state

A security official said Wednesday that Nigerian troops have raided some camps used by bandits and rescued six people held in captivity in the country’s northern state of Kaduna.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, said in a statement the troops in the early hours of Tuesday carried out raids on some identified bandit camps in Kuriga and Manini communities of Chikun local government area of the state.

The troops repelled the bandits from their camps after fire exchanges and found six kidnapped people held at one of the camps, said Aruwan.

He said all the rescued hostages have been reunited with their families.

“Security forces will continue operations in the general area and other locations of interest across the state,” he said. Enditem