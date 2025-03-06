Nigerian Youth Ministry, Flutterwave Launch Empowerment Pact to Boost Entrepreneurship

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has joined forces with African fintech leader Flutterwave to roll out a nationwide initiative targeting youth empowerment, business training, and mentorship for young entrepreneurs.

The collaboration, cemented through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Abuja, seeks to equip Nigerian youths with tools to drive innovation and economic growth under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Presided over by Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande and Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola, the agreement underscores a shared commitment to tackling youth unemployment, which currently affects over 19% of Nigeria’s under-35 population. The partnership will leverage Flutterwave’s financial infrastructure and the ministry’s networks, including the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Citizenship & Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), to deliver scalable skills programs and funding access for startups.

“This isn’t just about training—it’s about creating ecosystems where young Nigerians can thrive,” said Agboola, emphasizing Flutterwave’s focus on sustainable solutions. The fintech firm, valued at over $3 billion, will integrate its payment platforms to streamline access to microloans and grants while offering workshops on digital finance and e-commerce.

Minister Olawande highlighted the initiative’s alignment with Tinubu’s priority pillars, including job creation, industrialization, and digital innovation. “By merging public resources with private-sector expertise, we’re building pathways for youths to lead Nigeria’s economic transformation,” he stated. The ministry aims to reach 500,000 young Nigerians within two years, targeting sectors like agribusiness, renewable energy, and tech.

Key components include mentorship hubs in Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt, where entrepreneurs will receive guidance from industry veterans, and a digital portal linking participants to investors. The program also seeks to strengthen civic engagement by embedding leadership training into NYSC curricula.

Analysts note the pact arrives as Nigeria grapples with a brain drain of skilled youths and inflationary pressures. “Collaborations like this are critical,” said Lagos economist. “But success hinges on transparency in fund disbursement and measurable outcomes.”

With 63% of Nigeria’s population under 25, the stakes are high. As Olawande put it: “We’re not just empowering individuals—we’re investing in a generation that will redefine this nation’s future.” The ministry plans quarterly progress reviews, with the first training cohorts set to begin in August.