Nii Lante Bannerman Elected As Handball President

Distinguished politician Mr Edward Nii Lante Bannerman has been elected as the new President of the Ghana Handball Association.

Speaking to the media after emerging victorious Mr Nii Lante Bannerman in the elections called on aspirants who lost the elections to come on board and take Ghana Handball Association to the next level.

“At long last, it is Handball that has won and we will need everyone on board to take Ghana Handball Association back to its glory. We are going to implement a lot of measures in place to ensure we develop handball in the country and make sure it gains much attention in the media”.

Mr Nii Lante Bannerman polled 26 out of the total 37 votes cast with Paul Kofi Yesu who also contested as the President getting only 10 votes with 1 being rejected.

Mr Bannerman furthermore welcomed help from all quarters of the handball association as they look to host major competitions soon.

“Handball in Ghana should be able to get to the level it is expected to be. This is not a win for me, but for handball, and I will plead with everyone to come on board. Handball is a team sport and with them coming on board, I believe it would take a different shape in Ghana,” he said.

Other members elected to spearhead the activities of the handball association for the next four years include Amma Frimpongmaa (2nd Vice President), William Ghartey (Executive Member), and Philip Longdon (Executive Member), among others.

There would be another election for the position of the Ist Vice President and Treasurer as both unposed candidates couldn’t reach the majority threshold of 50 plus one.

BELOW IS THE FULL RESULTS

PRESIDENT

Nii Lante Bannerman 26

Kofi Yesu 10

1ST VICE PRESIDENT

Patrick Norvor 14

2ND VICE PRESIDENT

Ama Frimpongmaa Dwumah 25

TREASURER

Kwame Kyerematen 17

EXCO MEMBERS

Philip Longdon 28

Angelina Shang 29

Nana Yaw Osei 29

Joseph Quaye 30

Victor Ninsau 31

William Freeman Ghartey 31