North East Regional Minister Calls for Unity and Peace in Eid al-Fitr Message

The North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia has called on residents to uphold peace, unity, and generosity as Muslims across the region and the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr. In his goodwill message, the Minister emphasized the significance of togetherness and charity, urging residents to use the occasion as a time for reflection and reconciliation.

Speaking on the essence of Eid, he highlighted the values of gratitude, forgiveness, and kindness, stressing that the festival is a time to embrace each other beyond religious and ethnic lines.

“As we celebrate this joyous occasion, let us remember the true essence of Eid. It’s a day to strengthen our bonds, spread love, and renew our commitment to one another,” he said. “Let us extend our hands in charity and kindness, just as Allah has extended His blessings to us.”

Beyond the celebrations, the Minister used his address to emphasize the need for peace and stability in the North East Region. Acknowledging the region’s past challenges, he urged residents to foster understanding and unity to build a harmonious society.

“As the North East Regional Minister, I want to emphasize the need for peace in our region. Let us use this occasion to promote unity, understanding, and peaceful coexistence,” he noted.

The Minister further urged residents to work collectively in tackling the region’s developmental challenges, reaffirming that resilience and cooperation remain key to progress.

“Our region has faced numerous challenges in the past. However, with determination and the spirit of togetherness, we have always emerged stronger. Let us continue to work together to address our challenges and build a brighter future for ourselves and our children,” he said.

While celebrating the spiritual and cultural significance of Eid, the Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the lives of the people in the North East Region. He encouraged the youth to embrace education and entrepreneurship, while also urging religious and traditional leaders to support efforts in fostering peace and development.

In concluding his message, he prayed for Allah’s blessings upon all Muslims and wished for a peaceful and prosperous celebration.

“May Allah accept our prayers, forgive our sins, and grant us His blessings. May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to our region and to the world at large.”

The North East Region, like many parts of Ghana, observed Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers, community feasts, and acts of charity. Many residents welcomed the Minister’s message, acknowledging the need for collective efforts to ensure development and lasting peace in the region.

Below is the full message:

Asalamualaikum Warahamatullaahi Wabarakatu

My fellow Muslims, distinguished guests, and people of the North East Region,

As we gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, I extend my warmest greetings to each and every one of you. Today marks the conclusion of Ramadan, a month of reflection, gratitude, and unity. It’s a time for forgiveness and generosity, a time when we come together, putting aside our differences, and embracing the spirit of togetherness.

As we celebrate this joyous occasion, let us remember the true essence of Eid. It’s a day to strengthen our bonds, to spread love and kindness, and to renew our commitment to one another. Let us not forget those who are less fortunate than us, those who are struggling, and those who are in need. Let us extend our hands in charity and kindness, just as Allah has extended His blessings to us ¹.

As the North East Regional Minister, I want to emphasize the need for peace in our region. Let us use this occasion to promote unity, understanding, and peaceful coexistence. We must work together to build a harmonious society, where everyone feels safe and valued.

As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr, let us remember that our region has faced numerous challenges in the past. However, with resilience, determination, and the spirit of togetherness, we have always emerged stronger. Let us continue to work together to address our challenges and build a brighter future for ourselves and our children.

In conclusion, I wish you all a happy and peaceful Eid al-Fitr. May Allah accept our prayers, forgive our sins, and grant us His blessings. May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to our region and to the world at large.

Eid Mubarak!