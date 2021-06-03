Buyers do not wish to pay in advance when shopping online because of a lack of trust and fear to get scammed, while merchants cannot dispatch goods without receiving payments in advance as merchants lose sales and money when cash on delivery is impossible.

This is one of the reasons why Noworri has been created to aim of solving financial scams in Africa and reinforces the trust online by providing an end-to-end escrow payment to online e-commerce and individuals.

The way that the escrow payment work is very simple and straightforward. When e-commerce integrates our Escrow payment our payment button will be enabled on each product card. Customers hit the payment button and secure the purchase amount into an escrow account and this without for the customers to sign in or login , fill name, email, billing address, shipping address, credit card details which increase the speed of the customers purchase experience. After the customers acknowledge reception of the goods the money can be released to merchant in the other side merchant will be able to manage all the transaction into their business dashboard and cashout they money instantly through their bank or mobile money account.

Using Noworri Escrow payment for woo-commerce into your online marketplace will increase your purchase rate, improve your customer’s experience by reducing the shopping experience to one-click and reinforce the trust of your online shop while giving to your customers wherever they are the safety and confidence of not falling into a scam.

Noworri is the trust component that ensures that the parties involved in a transaction can do so with the knowledge that their interests are protected and that the other party will hold up their end of the deal, allowing transactions to be carried out confidently and with peace of mind for both parties.”

For P2P transaction we built an escrow mobile application that cam be accessible on playstore consumers can pay or get paid through escrow. for goods or services they would like to buy or sell on Facebook , instangram , Tonaton , Jiji everywhere by using the mobile application. How it works is very simple.

1️⃣ Both Buyer & Sellers register an account on Noworri’s app

2️⃣ Either Buyer or Seller create a transaction and invite the other party to Join a 5 digits code will be generated and send via SMS to seller and the deliveryman in charge of delivering the goods.

3️⃣ Buyer submit payment to Noworri and Noworri alerts Seller that the purchase amount has been locked

4️⃣ Seller ships the goods to buyer using a deliveryman

5️⃣ Buyer acknowledges reception of the goods from the deliveryman by entering the 5 digits secret code and money is automatically released to seller mobile money account

When using Noworri to close the deal, as a buyer you have full control of your money during the whole transaction process, you can release or get refundable in case things go wrong. For the seller getting paid using Noworri protect you against counterparty risk such as unserious buyers, fake payment, dummy orders commonly associated with cash on delivery

Noworri is the safest secure payment tool because it ensures both the seller and the buyer that the money is kept safe in escrow.

At Noworri we have for mission to be a universal symbol of trust in Africa where people, merchants, and online informal MSEs can trade goods and services within cities or cross border countries with total peace of mind.