NPC of Ghana Undertakes Restructuring Programme

By
Sammy Heywood Okine
-
National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana
National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana has ordered that from Friday 19th February, 2021 all administrative and managerial powers of all para sport activities rests in their bossom.

In a letter signed by the NPC President, Mr. Samson Deen, he stated that the Executive Board of the NPC is embarking on a restructuring programme to meet world and international standards as a way to effectively promote and develop the sports.

The President of the NPC thanked all the committees that have supported the disabled athletes in the past in the management of para athletics, para powerlifting, para swimming shooting para sports, however they cease to exit from 19th February, 2021.

