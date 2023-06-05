NPP Can Break The #8 In 2024 But Needs To Be Politically Strategic – Sefwi Chief

The Atipimhene of the Sefwi Awhianso traditional area in the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region has added his voice to the upcoming NPP flagbearership contest which delegates will be going to the polls in November this year to elect a flagbearer to represent the party in 2024 general elections.

Nana Bonya who is known in private life as Mr Philip Owusu has made suggestions to the leaderships of the ruling NPP which according to him can pave way for the good people of this country to retain them in 2024 to break the (8).

In an interview with the Atipimhene of the Sefwi Awhianso traditional area, he disclosed all the various flagbearer hopefuls who have picked their nomination forms have what it takes to lead the NPP but delegates must choose a candidate who can easily win the hearts of the Ghanaian voter that can also help them to break the (8).

Nana Bonya disclosed that the flagbearership race is between the vice president of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr Mahmoud Bawumia, the former Trade and Industry minister, Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and the member of parliament for the Assin Central constituency.

He noted that in his own either NPP allows vice president Dr Mahmoud Bawumia to be the flagbearer of the NPP and partner Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as his running mate or the party allow Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten to be the flagbearer and still select Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as his running mate for the 2024 general elections for them to complete their 8 years term so that Alhaji Dr Mahmoud Bawumia can also take over afterwards which he Nana Bonya believes will be the best to sail the NPP through to break the ( 8 ) .

Nana Bonya further hinted that the vice president Dr Mahmoud Bawumia can win all the 5 regions in the north in the Ashanti region, eastern region and shares the rest of the regions with Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten but will emerge victorious over Mr Alan Kyeremanten with a small voting difference.

The Sefwi Anwianso Atipimhene was emphatic that even though there was Covid Pandemic that affected this country the NPP led Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo together with Alhaji Dr Mahmoud Bawumia were able to manage the economy very well even though there are a few challenges which according to him will come to pass.

Nana Bonya is very hopeful that should the NPP considers his advice it will go well for them to break the (8).