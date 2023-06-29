NPP congratulates Gyakye Quayson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Mr James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North for winning Tuesday’s by-election.

Gyakye Quayson was elected MP for Assin North after polling 17,245, representing 57.56 per cent in a keenly contested by-election.

The NPP’s Charles Opoku polled 12,630, representing 42.15 per cent of the total valid votes cast.

The NPP, in a statement signed and issued by its General Secretary, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Wednesday, congratulated the MP-elect and the opposition National Democratic Congress for their victory.

The statement indicated that while the Party had diligently worked towards reclaiming the seat, it respected the decision and judgment of the people of the Assin North Constituency, adding that, the NDC’S victory in the by-election was a sign of Ghana’s democratic credentials.

“Indeed, the recent two by-elections have demonstrated the strength of the country’s democracy, with outcomes favouring different political parties. This is a testament to Ghana’s much touted accolade as a bastion of peace and stable democracy on the African continent,” the statement said.

“The Party extends its warmest congratulations to the National Democratic Congress and the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency on their electoral victory.”

It added that the Party viewed the outcome of the by-election as a wake-up call, prompting the leadership of the Party to evaluate its approach, make rational retrospective assessments, and conduct thorough analysis.

“We urge our dedicated Party supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat of the Party for consideration and possible implementation,” it said.

The statement commended leadership of the Government, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff; Regional Chairmen of the Party; Presidential Aspirants; and the Campaign Team for their unwavering dedication, commitment, and overwhelming support.

It reiterated the NPP’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with other political parties, key electoral stakeholders, and the citizenry to enhance the practice of democracy in the country.