GAEC to organise scientific innovation dialogue

The dialogue is to commemorate the Day of Africa’s Scientific Renaissance (DSRA) on the theme: “Harnessing the power of the atom for economic transformation through science and technology”.

A news statement signed by Anthony Nana Boateng, Director of Commercialisation and Communication of GAEC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the dialogue was an initiative to discuss the potential of nuclear energy in addressing food security and the cancer challenge in the country.

It will bring together experts, researchers, scientists, policymakers, opinion leaders, and other stakeholders to share ideas, diagnose, and prescribe solutions to the critical matters.

It said the celebration, under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Environment (MESTI), would have Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, as the keynote speaker.

It said the celebration would begin on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with an open day where students from junior and senior high schools and tertiary institutions would have the opportunity to tour the laboratories and other facilities of GAEC and gain firsthand knowledge of the country’s nuclear science and technology initiatives.

The statement said: “The celebration serves as an opportunity to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education among the students.”

“It is also an avenue to engage stakeholders about the peaceful uses of nuclear technology for the good of humankind, thereby zeroing in on some key technologies and the benefits we can derive from their use for national development. ”

In 1987, the African Union (AU) passed a resolution to celebrate the Day of the Scientific Renaissance of Africa (DSRA) on June 30 each year.

The core objective of celebrating the Day is to remind African governments and people about the critical roles played by science and technology in national development.

Also, commemorating the Day is in remembrance of the substantial contribution of Africa to the rise and development of modern science and technology.