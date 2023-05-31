NPP opens nomination for Assin North Constituency by-election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations today for its parliamentary primaries in the Assin North Constituency by-election.

The decision was taken at the Party’s Steering Committee meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The Party, in a statement signed and issued by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of NPP, said the nomination process would end on June 1, adding that, election of parliamentary candidate was slated for Wednesday, June 7.

It said the Party had also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the elections, which would be made available to stakeholders.

“However, Nomination Form will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase,” the statement indicated.

The Supreme Court early this month ordered Parliament to expunge the name of Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region , as a sitting MP.

This is after the apex court declared as unconstitutional, the election of Mr Quayson as MP in 2020.

Subsequently, Parliament on Monday, May 29, officially informed the Electoral Commission of the vacant seat, paving the way for a by-election to be held on a date yet to be communicated.