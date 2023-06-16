NPP Race: Veep Bawumia Files Nomination Forms Today

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana who is also vying for the flagbearership position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia will submit his nomination forms today, Friday 16th June 2023.

This move follows weeks of speculation and rumors about his intentions to run for the Presidency.

In a statement released by his campaign team, Dr. Bawumia expressed his excitement about the upcoming contest and his commitment to the success of the NPP.

He also urged party members to support his candidacy and work together to ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 Presidential elections.

The Vice President Bawumia is widely seen as a frontrunner for the NPP Presidential race, having played a key role in the party’s victory in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

His nomination would set the stage for a highly anticipated contest between him and other potential candidates within the party.

The filing of nomination forms is a crucial step in the race to become the NPP’s Presidential candidate, and Dr. Bawumia’s decision to do so signals his readiness to engage in a rigorous campaign to secure the party’s endorsement.

As the race heats up ahead of the 2024 Presidential elections, all eyes will be on the NPP headquarters today, as Dr. Bawumia submits his nomination form and officially launches his bid to become the party’s Presidential candidate.