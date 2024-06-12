NPP Shakes Ashanti Region With A United Force As Ken Agyapong Joins Campaign

The Ashanti Region witnessed a remarkable display of unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as key figures from the party rallied behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, during his pre-election tour of the region. Notably, Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a former presidential candidate, stood in solidarity with Dr Bawumia as they traversed various communities in the region.

During their tour, the team engaged with various segments of society, including the regional House of Chiefs, religious leaders, youth groups, and traders’ associations. They visited bustling market centers and conducted door-to-door campaigns, engaging directly with citizens in the streets and their homes.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong’s presence particularly invigorated the party’s grassroots, who found reassurance in the visible unity within the NPP. His active involvement in Dr Bawumia’s campaign tour was a testament to his unwavering dedication to the party. It symbolized a robust sense of cohesion within the NPP as they prepare for the 2024 general elections.

Also accompanying Dr Bawumia in the Ashanti Region was Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo, NPP MP for Dome Kwabenya, contradicting speculation about her reluctance to engage in the campaign.

The presence of these two NPP stalwarts on Dr Bawumia’s campaign tour is indeed a powerful testament to the party’s unity. Their active participation underscores a collective commitment to the NPP cause as the party gears up for the December 2024 elections.

As the campaign advances, their involvement symbolizes a cohesive front within the party, boosting confidence among members and highlighting their unwavering determination to secure victory in the upcoming elections.