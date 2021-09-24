NPP Tema East congratulates MCE nominee

The Tema East Constituency Office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the President’s nominee for the position of the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive.

Nene S. Sakite, Tema East NPP Constituency Secretary, conveyed the office’s congratulations to Mr Ashitey on Thursday through a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office.

“We are of the firm conviction that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made the right choice for the good people of Tema.”

The release added that, “without doubt, Mr. Ashitey’s nomination will drive the much-needed cohesion to spur the Party to recapture with ease the seat we lost in the 2020 elections”.

They therefore urged all Assembly Members of the Tema Metropolis to confirm the nominee to enable him proceed with his work in earnest.

They also assured Mr Ashitey of their “unalloyed support in his quest to develop Tema.”

Mr Ashitey was among the 260 names released as nominees for the various district assemblies on Sunday by Mr Dan Kweku Botwe, the Minster of Local Government and Rural Development.

Mr Yohanes Amarh Ashitey who is a 43-year-old telecom engineer and a former lecturer at Cavendish College, United Kingdom, has been in frontline politics for over a decade in the Tema East Constituency for the NPP.

In a related development, the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has described the nomination of Mr Ashitey as TMA MCE nominee as a commendable act, meeting their expectations of having an indigene as the political head of the area.

Nii Amarh Somponu II, Tema Stool Secretary and Shipi, expressed the Council’s satisfaction at the nomination in an interview with the Ghana News Agency following the announcement of the nominees for the various districts across the country by the Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development Minister.

Nii Somponu said, “his nomination has met our expectation, government has listened to us and we are grateful for that”.

The profile of Mr Ashitey available to the Ghana News Agency indicates that he is a 43-year-old graduate of University of East London and is a Telecom Engineer with 17-years’ experience in corporate engineering, specifically mobile and fixed networks.

The Nominee also a former lecturer at Cavendish College, in the United Kingdom, is also a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and Presbyterian Boys SHS-Legon.

With over a decade experience in frontline politics, he has served in several capacities in the Tema East Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as Elections Coordinator, Technical Advisor, and patron of some committees of the Party in the 2020 General Elections.

He was also the chairman of the NPP’s youth wing campaign team for both the Presidential and Parliamentary election in 2020.

As part of his achievements, his is credited with improving network availability from 94 per cent to 99 per cent in his first year as the Regional Manager of Huawei for Volta and Eastern Regions.

He is said to have empowered a number of youths in Tema through his educational support programme which provided scholarships for needy but brilliant students, as well as created jobs for some unemployed youth.