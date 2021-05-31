

Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Simeon Kurt Okraku, on his election as the WAFU Zone B President.

Prof. Twumasi said the GFA President deserves the nomination due to his relentless effort in the area of football development in Ghana.

He pledged his continuous support to him as partners in sports to excel in his new role.

He said his outfit was ready to support him in his new position in West African football.

Mr. Okraku was unanimously approved as the new leader of the regional body by the all seven member associations during the WAFU B 14th General Assembly in Accra.

The 49-year-old takes charge following the decision of the incumbent Djibrilla Hima Hamidou stepped down from the position, one year before the end of his mandate.