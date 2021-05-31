

The Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia, has lauded Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Vodafone Ghana for helping to transform the lives of people through its philanthropic and developmental initiatives.

She said Vodafone Ghana Foundation had indeed, distinguished itself in the space of CSR; saying, “I have keenly observed with admiration your various philanthropic and developmental initiatives over the years”.

“Very often, you hear of Vodafone Ghana’s deeds and exploits in the news with multifaceted initiatives spanning several key areas of development in education and health.”

Hajia Bawumia gave the commendation in Accra at the climax of Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s 12th anniversary celebration and the unveiling of the Foundation’s footprint projects at a special fundraiser dinner event dubbed the Kindred Soiree.

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of Vodafone Ghana was launched in 2009 to support sustainable initiatives that drive social change, improve people’s lives and solve pressing social needs.

She commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for impacting the lives of children, the marginalized, women entrepreneurs, students, as well as young girls across the country.

“You have indeed stayed true to your mission of utilising technology to champion socially impactful initiatives. Your initiatives are impacting positively both the lives of individuals and communities,” the Second Lady said.

She applauded the entire team at Vodafone Ghana Foundation for their consistency and continued commitment; saying, “we are indeed very proud of your achievements”.

She said CSR and ethical practices were vital to the success of corporate bodies; declaring that the purpose of CSR was to give back to communities, take part in philanthropic processes and provide positive values.

Hajia Bawumia said businesses were increasingly turning to CSR to make a difference and build a positive brand around their organizations

She said the project of Vodafone Ghana Foundation exemplifies the concept of CSR and its ability to drive sustainable inclusive development for all.

She said Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s passion and deliberate approach towards contributing to national development with a focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) should serve as a blueprint for other corporate bodies.

She mentioned that particularly commendable was the Foundation’s strategic partnership with like-minded organizations to foster the success of various projects as a means of achieving UN SDG goal 17, which establishes the need to build a Strategic Partnership for sustainable development.

“Once again we applaud the Foundation for their Kindred Initiative. I believe we will all support you in this endeavour,” she said.

She said the Vodafone Kindred Fund, which was a contributory fund of the Kindred Network, a network of corporate organizations and individuals with the track record of engaging in philanthropic and social projects; stating that “this demonstrates the power of collaborations, thank you for showing the way”.

She urged corporate institutions to join forces with Vodafone Ghana Foundation and other like-minded organizations to ensure sustainable development using CSR as a tool.

“Government is doing its bit, and we as individuals, institutions and organizations can also support to help build this country. I trust that the right partnership will make our dear country a better place for all of us,” she said.

Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Ghana, said the Vodafone Ghana Foundation had embarked on a number of projects to improve the livelihoods of individuals and communities in Ghana.

She said in line with their strategic purpose, which was empowering society, specifically women and the youth through digital education and improved healthcare, they continue to touch the lives of millions of Ghanaians across the country.

She said they were contributing to increasing ICT in the country by setting up ICT Centres in various communities and donating laptops to educational institutions.

Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, Board Chair, Vodafone Ghana Foundation, in a speech read on her behalf, said as part of the Vodafone Group Foundation strategy of connecting the youth, the Foundation continued to design and implement programmes that combine Vodafone’s charitable giving and technology to deliver public benefits in various areas including health, education, youth and driving gender equality.

Osabarima Adu Darko III, Omanhene of Asamankese, who chaired the function, said creating a better world required collaboration and teamwork.