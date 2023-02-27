Official opening clap of 28th edition of FESPACO held

On Saturday February 25, 2023, the Prime Ministers of Burkina Faso, Me Apollinaire Joachimson Kyèlem de Tambela, and of Mali, Dr Choguél Kokalla Maïga, gave the opening clap of the 28th edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO), at the Palais des Sports in Ouaga 2000.

This colorful ceremony took place in the presence of Professor Fatou SOW SARR, Commissioner in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission. She was accompanied by HE Tièna Coulibaly Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Burkina Faso, Professor Abdoulaye MAGA Director of Education, Science and Culture . Several hundred cinema professionals from Africa and the rest of the world were also present at the opening ceremony.

The program included speeches, stage performances to the rhythm of sound, light and spectacle and the official launch clapperboard.

This edition, which will continue until Saturday, March 4, 2023, will see the participation and involvement of many partners, including ECOWAS, which will award four special prizes worth a total of approximately sixty thousand (60,000) US dollars.

The opening address by the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso was read by the Burkinabè Minister of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism of Burkina Faso, HE Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo. He said that Burkina Faso, like the other countries of the Sahel, is going through a particularly difficult situation because of the terrorist attacks. In addition, this threat has spread to some neighboring coastal countries. Minister Ouédraogo therefore called on the peoples of the region and of Africa to strengthen their capacities for resilience in the face of all these challenges.

Previously, the Malian Prime Minister, Dr. Choguel Kokalla Maïga , was delighted with the choice of his country as guest of honor for this edition. He affirmed that the choice of the theme of FESPACO 2023 calls on African peoples to cultivate the ancestral values of peace and tolerance. While citing the ancient glories of African cinema, Prime Minister Maïga called on filmmakers to recreate African ties based on endogenous values.

On Sunday February 26, 2023, Commissioner Professor Fatou SOW SARR and her delegation met the members of the Jury in charge of awarding the ECOWAS special prizes. They then visited the ECOWAS stand, located at the exhibition hall of the International Market for African Cinema and Television (MICA). At this level, the Commissioner exchanged with journalists from the national, regional and international press. The delegation visited other stands and spoke with several people: the supporters of said stands and visitors.

Also on Sunday, February 26, Commissioner Fatou Sow SARR was subsequently received in audience by two Ministers.

With the Minister of Solidarity, Humanitarian Action, National Reconciliation, Gender and Family, HE Nandy Somé/Diallo , she discussed the ECOWAS programs and actions underway in Burkina Faso, including, in particular , the recent loan of ten thousand tons of cereals from the ECOWAS regional reserve, and the support of $200,000 from ECOWAS for the “ Education in emergency situations ” program for displaced pupils and students. The two personalities also discussed the upcoming celebration of Women’s Day on March 8 and a possible meeting in New York of ECOWAS Ministers in charge of Gender and Family Issues on the same Day.

The audience with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad , HE Ragnaghnèwendé Olivia ROUAMBA, took place, in the presence of the Minister Delegate in charge of Regional Cooperation , HE Mr. Karamoko Jean Marie TRAORE . The discussions focused on the paths to take in order to strengthen cooperation between ECOWAS and Burkina Faso. Minister Olivia ROUAMBA pleaded for the lifting of the sanctions which hit her country and which negatively impact the well-being of the populations. After this hearing, the Commissioner answered questions from the press. She particularly praised the resilience of the people of Burkina, for the organization of FESPACO despite the difficult security situation and reaffirmed the solidarity of ECOWAS with the people of Burkina Faso.