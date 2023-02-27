Academic City to organise annual career fair to connect students with top employers

As part of its commitment to ensuring students gain exposure to a wide range of career opportunities available on the job market, Academic City University College is set to organise its much-anticipated Annual Career Fair.

The event which is themed “Bridging Talent with Opportunity” is scheduled for March 1, 2023, and is expected to bring together over 50 companies, consisting of local and multinational businesses from a variety of industries.

Academic City’s Career Fair is one of the most highly anticipated events on campus, providing students with the opportunity to meet and network with potential employers, learn about job and internship opportunities, and explore various career paths.

Throughout the day, students will have the opportunity to engage with recruiters and employers from a range of industries, including technology, finance, oil and gas, healthcare, real estate, among others. Some companies scheduled to attend include Tullow Oil, Mohinani Group, Total Energy, Kinapharma Ltd, Origin8 Ltd, Toyota Ghana, Nestle, MTN Ghana and First National Bank among many others.

In addition to meeting with potential employers, students can also participate in career-related activities and workshops. These sessions are designed to provide students with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their job search and future career.

The Career Fair event is an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about the job market and to connect with employers who are actively seeking talented candidates. Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes to share with potential employers.

“We are thrilled to once again host the annual Career Fair event. The event is a testament to our commitment to providing its students with an education that extends beyond the classroom, preparing them for successful careers in their chosen fields,” said Dr. Abena Engmann, Dean of Student Affairs.

She further added “We look forward to seeing our students take advantage of this valuable opportunity and establish significant relationships with potential employers.”