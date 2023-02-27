Muaythai Getting Ready for the European Games

Muaythai will be an official medal sport in the Games, which will give Muaythai a chance to promote the cultural disciplines of Wai Kru & Mai Muay on the Olympic level.

Dr. Sakchye Tapsuwan the President of IFMA stated “This is another important milestone for muaythai, after receiving official recognition from the IOC. It showcases the popularity of muaythai as a sport and cultural artform on all five continents.”

Charissa Tynan the DG stated “This is a proud moment for our European athletes from 50 nations across the continent to walk proudly in as part of the Opening Ceremony bringing pride to themselves and their nations. IFMA and Muaythai will continue towards highest recognition and our participation at the European Games is history in the making.”