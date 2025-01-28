Offline Marketing Still Effective in Driving Consumer Behavior, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by a team of Japanese researchers reveals that traditional offline marketing methods, such as printed coupons, still hold significant advantages in driving consumer behavior, even in an increasingly digital world.

Despite the rise of online platforms like social media and mobile apps, the study suggests that offline promotions can engage consumers on a deeper cognitive level, leading to higher redemption rates and ultimately increased sales.

The research team, which included Associate Professor Taku Togawa from Sophia University, Associate Professor Hiroaki Ishii and Professor Naoto Onzo from Waseda University, Assistant Professor Soonho Kwon from Kanagawa University, and Professor Ikumi Hiraki from Tokyo International University, conducted an experiment to compare how online and offline promotional media influenced consumer behavior. The findings, published in the Journal of Advertising Research on December 1, 2024, highlight key insights into the effectiveness of both approaches.

In the study, 7,500 customers were sent promotional coupons for Fujifilm products, with some receiving them via offline channels (direct mail followed by email), while others received the coupons online first (email followed by direct mail). A third group received only online coupons. The researchers found that the offline-first group had the highest coupon redemption rates, while the online-only group had the lowest.

The researchers suggest that the increased cognitive engagement triggered by offline media—particularly printed coupons—was the driving factor behind these higher redemption rates. “Printed coupons increase cognitive engagement, which in turn promotes redemption behavior,” explained Prof. Togawa. Interestingly, consumers with lower brand attachment were found to engage more deeply with the offline coupons, further highlighting the importance of cognitive engagement in driving consumer actions.

While offline promotional methods incurred higher costs—$4,500 for both the offline-first and online-first groups compared to $0 for the online-only group—the sales generated justified the additional expense. The offline-first group generated $13,000 in sales, while the online-first group saw $11,100 in sales, and the online-only group generated just $2,200 in sales.

These findings were also supported by a laboratory study involving 127 undergraduate students. The study found that participants showed a higher intention to redeem offline coupons for both beverages (Starbucks) and furniture (IKEA), especially when they had low attachment to the brands. This reinforces the idea that offline marketing is particularly effective in reaching consumers with lower brand loyalty.

Prof. Togawa emphasized that while the higher costs of offline marketing might seem prohibitive, the return on investment in terms of increased sales makes it a valuable tool for marketers. “The higher costs of offline marketing are justified by the substantial increase in sales they drive,” he stated.

The study’s results suggest that offline promotional methods continue to play a crucial role in influencing consumer behavior, even in an era dominated by digital marketing. The researchers also noted that further studies, such as cross-national comparisons, are needed to better understand how offline marketing impacts consumers in different contexts.

For marketers, this study offers important insights into the power of offline media in driving consumer engagement. By leveraging the cognitive benefits of offline promotions and considering the level of brand attachment, businesses can refine their marketing strategies to maximize their impact and boost sales.