Ofosu Ampofo: NDC will rebound economy in 2025

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says victory of the Party in the 2024 polls will enable it to return the country unto the path of growth and accelerated development in 2025.

He said the incompetence of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had imposed severe economic hardships on Ghanaians and assured Ghanaians that the NDC would return the country’s wobbling economy to the path of sustained growth, development, and prosperity for all Ghanaians.

“When we lost the election petition, we quickly started working assiduously to reorganise our internal structures to mobilise massive grassroots backing to bring lasting economic relief to all in 2025.”

Mr Ampofo gave the assurance at the 10th Annual NDC National Women and Youth Organisers’ Conference held at the New Examination Centre at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday.

The Conference is a precursor to the main congress to be held on Saturday, December 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was on the theme: “Rallying victory 2024,” the conference assembled a total of 1,862 delegates across the country with 18 aspirants contesting for six positions of women and Youth Organizers and their deputies.

Those contesting for National Women’s Organiser position are, Madam Margret Ansei and Dr. Hannah Louisa Bisiw, the incumbent.

The Deputy Women’s Organiser slot are being vied for by Madam Abigail Akwabea, Madam Elorm Mensah, Madam Felicia Dzifa Tengah, Madam Jessie Adams and Hajia Alijata Sulemana.

Mr Brogya Ganfi faces off with Mr George Opare Addo, the incumbent National Youth Organiser for the Youth Organiser position.

For the Deputy National Youth Organiser, the candidates are, Mr Osman Aabdullai, Madam Ruth Dela Seddoh and Mr Bright Nudokpo Honu.

Others are, M. Sulemana Abdul Karim, Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gambila, Mr Kabiru Ahmed, Mr Eric Dadson, Mr Pendilock Owusu Asare, Mr Obed Opintan and Mr Jude Sackey.

Mr Ampofo was confident that the delegates of the party would vote diligently to elect qualified people to work to unite the party for victory in the 2024 general election.

He said the only way the party could win the upcoming election was to focus on things that united its members rather than what divided them.

“We must exhibit the party’s traits at all times,” he said, and commended all executives for their hard work and commitment to duty, pledging the party’s resolve to build an all-inclusive, united and focused party under the guidance of its core values of freedom, transparency, solidarity, probity, and accountability.

Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, Chairman of the Central Region branch of the party, praised the party for considering hosting a successful conference.

He lashed out at the government for mismanagement, accusing them of gross corruption and nepotism which he claimed had derailed development. Elections had not started as of 15:00hrs.