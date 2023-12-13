OIC Unhappy with Indian Supreme Court’s Judgment

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses concern over the verdict rendered by the Supreme Court of India on 11 December 2023, upholding the unilateral actions taken by the Indian government on 5th August 2019 that stripped the special status of the territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The General Secretariat, in reference to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers related to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, reiterates its call to reverse all illegal and unilateral measures taken since 5 August 2019 aimed at changing the internationally-recognized disputed status of the territory.

The General Secretariat reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination and reiterates its call on the international community to enhance its efforts to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.