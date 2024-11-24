Okudzeto Ablakwa Highlights Contributions to Constituents Ahead of December Elections

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has outlined his key contributions to his constituents as the 2024 elections approach.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints with Alfred Ocansey, Ablakwa detailed several initiatives in healthcare, education, and vocational training that have positively impacted residents in his constituency.

He highlighted the ongoing hernia surgeries at the Atta Mills Surgical Block, a facility he helped establish in collaboration with the Spanish NGO Manos Unidas. Ablakwa shared that over 50 free hernia surgeries had been performed at the facility, which has been in full operation this week. He emphasized that constituents who had sought treatment at other hospitals, even with health insurance, would have faced significant costs.

On the education front, the MP noted that more than 1,500 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates had been provided with essential school supplies, including mattresses and provisions, to support their continued education. Ablakwa also mentioned that vocational apprentices in his constituency had been equipped with start-up kits like sewing machines, hairdryers, and laptops to enhance their livelihoods.

In response to claims that these initiatives are politically motivated due to the upcoming elections, Ablakwa rejected the notion, pointing to his social media pages as evidence of his consistent work. He stressed that he has never waited for election cycles to implement projects, citing his overwhelming victory in the 2020 elections, where he secured the widest margin of any candidate in Ghana with 89.7% of the vote.

Ablakwa concluded by urging voters to evaluate him based on his track record of service, expressing confidence in securing another successful election outcome.