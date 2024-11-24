Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Okudzeto Ablakwa Highlights Contributions to Constituents Ahead of December Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has outlined his key contributions to his constituents as the 2024 elections approach.

    Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints with Alfred Ocansey, Ablakwa detailed several initiatives in healthcare, education, and vocational training that have positively impacted residents in his constituency.

    He highlighted the ongoing hernia surgeries at the Atta Mills Surgical Block, a facility he helped establish in collaboration with the Spanish NGO Manos Unidas. Ablakwa shared that over 50 free hernia surgeries had been performed at the facility, which has been in full operation this week. He emphasized that constituents who had sought treatment at other hospitals, even with health insurance, would have faced significant costs.

    On the education front, the MP noted that more than 1,500 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates had been provided with essential school supplies, including mattresses and provisions, to support their continued education. Ablakwa also mentioned that vocational apprentices in his constituency had been equipped with start-up kits like sewing machines, hairdryers, and laptops to enhance their livelihoods.

    In response to claims that these initiatives are politically motivated due to the upcoming elections, Ablakwa rejected the notion, pointing to his social media pages as evidence of his consistent work. He stressed that he has never waited for election cycles to implement projects, citing his overwhelming victory in the 2020 elections, where he secured the widest margin of any candidate in Ghana with 89.7% of the vote.

    Ablakwa concluded by urging voters to evaluate him based on his track record of service, expressing confidence in securing another successful election outcome.

    Previous article
    NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi Slams Government Over Claims of Economic Recovery
    Next article
    Voters in Awutu Senya East Eye Economic Issues Ahead of December Elections
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    Headlines 0
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE