Okudzeto Ablakwa Vows to Hold NPP Accountable for Mismanagement and Corruption

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has vowed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be held accountable for what he described as their “crimes and misdeeds” once the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes to power.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s campaign earlier today, Ablakwa accused President Akufo-Addo of imposing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his successor to shield the NPP from accountability for the economic mismanagement under their leadership.

“Operation Recover All Loot is coming,” said Okudzeto Ablakwa, adding that the NPP will face the consequences of their alleged corruption and waste of state resources. “They will pay for the state capture, the waste of state resources, and the corruption. Everyone who has hidden their loot will be forced to account for it.”

Ablakwa further criticized President Akufo-Addo’s administration for failing to live up to promises of fiscal prudence, pointing out the contrast between Akufo-Addo’s claims of protecting the public purse and the alleged misuse of public funds during his presidency. He also slammed the NPP for the continued existence of the “Cecilia Dapaah syndrome,” referring to what he called a culture of corruption and mismanagement.

He specifically accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the NPP’s presidential candidate, of presiding over a $200 million contract awarded to a company owned by his brother, Resource Access Limited, through controversial single-sourcing practices—despite Bawumia’s previous promises to end such practices.

Ablakwa boldly stated that President Akufo-Addo would not be protected by any individual or institution from accountability and vowed that an NDC government would ensure the NPP faces the consequences for their alleged wrongdoing.