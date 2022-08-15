One-week memorial service held for A. B. Crentsil

Family members and players in the entertainment industry at the weekend organized a one-week remembrance service for the late Alfred Benjamine Crentsil, a highlife legend at Tema Community Eight Bethel Methodist Church.

Popularly known as A. B. Centsill, took the country spellbound during his musical career with highlife music which included the famous or infamous Moses, Devil, Atia among others, died at the age of 79.

According to a family source who announced the arrangement for the burial, the body would be laid in state on November 4th, while the funeral service would be on November 5th, and the thanksgiving service at Bethel Methodist Church, Tema Community Eight on November 6th.

Mr. Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, (MUSIGA) told the Ghana News Agency in Tema during the service that the late A. B. Crentsil had been his pillar since his father passed on and prayed the Lord strengthened his family.

He described him as a father, a teacher whose advisory role in his life was irreplaceable, and “he is a great inspirer and a mentor, who mentored me well”.

Mr. Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Special Projects and Communications, MUSIGA said A. B. Crentsil’s style of music was unique and urged the youth to learn from his music style.